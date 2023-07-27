Stray Kids: How to Watch Changbin to Perform with (G)I-DLE and Others During Coupang Play Series

Stray Kids member Changbin will perform live on stage with other K-pop artists and bands, including SHINee member Taemin, during the Coupang Play Series on Thursday (July 27). Changbin will be the ceremony kicker for the game. He will kick off the exhibition match on Thursday night.

.

Coupang Play Series will feature the match between Atletico Madrid and Team K League on Thursday. Girl group (G)I-DLE will showcase a half-time performance. The other performing artists include Monsta X's subunit duo Shownu x Hyungwon and trot singer Young Tak. They will perform after the game and share the stage with SHINee member Taemin.

Young Tak will perform a new song after the game, the match's organizer said in a press release. K-pop fans will get to watch the first live onstage performances by Shownu x Hyungwon outside of their weekly music show performances after the match.

How to Watch

Coupang Play Series between Atletico Madrid and Team K League will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, at 8 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kuwait Kyrgyzstan, and New Zealand, can watch the match live online on Coupang Play.

Here are the International Air Timings:

US - 7:00 am

Canada - 7:00 am

Australia - 8:30 pm

New Zealand - 11:00 am

Japan - 8:00 pm

Mexico - 6:00 am

Brazil - 8:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 pm

India - 4:30 pm

Indonesia - 6:00 pm

Singapore - 7:30 pm

China - 7:00 pm

Europe - 1:00 pm

France - 1:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 12:00 pm

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 7:30 pm

Coupang Play Series is a pre-season tour. It will feature exhibition matches of Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain. The teams visit South Korea to play the games. Atletico Madrid will compete with Team K League, Paris Saint-Germain will play Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid.