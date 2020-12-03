Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0' has released an unbelievable video that shows multiple unidentifiable flying objects (UFO) hovering in the skies of Texas. The video shows flowing objects in the skies hovering in a triangular formation, and it is still unclear whether the lights are from a single giant flying vessel or from multiple small objects.

UFO Mystery Continues

The video was originally captured by the owner of a YouTube channel named ClassButWildDiva Inc. The strange clip later gained popularity after it was shared by The Hidden Underbelly 2.0. In the video, the uploader claimed that these UFOs appeared in triangular formation before disappearing in the skies.

As the video uploaded by the conspiracy theory channel went viral on the internet, viewers of the channel also put forward their theories to explain this bizarre sighting.

Most of the audiences who watched the video strongly suggested that these lights in the skies are the indication of an alien presence on the earth. However, some other people argued that the triangular craft could be the secretive TR-3B, the alleged anti-gravity military vessel developed by the United States Air Force.

Monolith Video Sparks Fear

In the meantime, another series of incidents that happened in different parts of the world have made many people believe that alien disclosure is imminent. It all happened when a monolith was discovered in a remote region in the Utah desert. The monolith mysteriously disappeared on November 27, and on the same day, it reappeared in Romania.

Adding up the heat to the mystery, the Romanian monolith which had some encryption on it soon disappeared, and it was followed by the appearance of another monolith in California.

As monoliths appeared in different parts of the globe, several conspiracy theorists started arguing that aliens are gearing up for a disclosure. However, skeptics claim that this monolith appearance and disappearance could be the work of a group of pranksters.