The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 6: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 6 will air on MBC on Saturday (December 9) at 9:50 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo. The male lead will gradually remember his past life and relationship with the female protagonist in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or various online streaming platforms, including the YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel and Wavve.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The time-slip romance drama is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on the life of a bachelor named Kang Tae Ha, who enters into a contractual marriage with a woman named Park Yeon Woo. She travels to the modern times from the 19th century Joseon. The drama features Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae.

Here is everything about The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its next episode on MBC on Saturday (December 9) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 6:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this time-slip romance drama will reveal new details about the past lives of Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha. The preview stills feature the romantic moments between the onscreen couple. Kang Tae Ho, Sa Wol, and Hong Sung Pyo will enjoy time with Park Yeon Woo.

"Lee Se Young and Bae In Hyuk's scene together was so beautiful that we'd dare to call it one of the best scenes from The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. In the upcoming episode, you'll be able to see the two of them slowly seep into one another's hearts the way a drizzle gradually dampens your clothes," the production team shared.