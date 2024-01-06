The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch

The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract ending will feature the fate of Kang Tae Ha and Park Yeon Woo. Episode 12 will air on MBC on Saturday (January 6) at 9:50 pm KST. The female lead will face some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or various online streaming platforms, including the YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel and Wavve.

K-drama fans in South Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The time-slip romance drama is based on a web novel of the same name. It focuses on the life of a bachelor named Kang Tae Ha, who enters into a contractual marriage with a woman named Park Yeon Woo. She travels to the modern times from the 19th century Joseon. The drama features Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, and Jo Bok Rae.

Here is everything about The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The romance drama will air its last episode on MBC on Saturday (January 6) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on Wavve. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Story Of Park's Marriage Contract Episode 12:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The upcoming episode of this time-slip romance drama will reveal new details about the past lives of Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha. The preview stills feature the romantic moments between the onscreen couple. Kang Tae Ho, Sa Wol, and Hong Sung Pyo will enjoy time with Park Yeon Woo.

"Please tune in to see the finale, which is extremely meaningful for Park Yeon Woo and Kang Tae Ha," the production team shared.