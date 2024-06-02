Stormy Daniels Breaks Her Silence after Trump's Hush Money Conviction as She Demands Former President to be Jailed Immediately

Stormy Daniels has called for Donald Trump to be jailed immediately as she broke her silence after the ex-president's hush-money conviction. Speaking for the first time since the landmark conviction, Stormy said, "I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter."

The former adult star, 45, exposed Trump by revealing that his then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about alleged sex she had with Trump at a golf tournament a decade earlier. Trump, 77, and his lawyer later falsified business records to cover up the payment to Cohen.

Raising a Storm

Trump may now face up to four years in jail when sentenced on July 11. Despite the former president being found guilty on 34 charges of fraud, Stormy said she will never escape the death threats from his supporters.

She told The Mirror that she has had to remain in hiding despite bringing down the world's once most powerful leader.

"It's not over for me. It's never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," Stormy said.

Trump won the 2016 election by narrowly defeating Hillary Clinton, securing victory in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, which hadn't voted Republican since the 1980s.

Before his win, Trump's campaign was jeopardized by Stormy's story. Despite facing threats and hatred from die-hard Trump supporters, Stormy insisted that taking a stand was the right thing to do.

The former adult actress revealed that facing jurors in court was intimidating, but she felt relieved when they believed her and found Trump guilty on all charges.

Despite her satisfaction with the guilty verdict, Stormy was uncertain about the appropriate punishment for the presidential hopeful. She emphasized the need for a punishment that fits the crime and personally impacted Trump.

Revenge Drama

Stormy and Trump first met in July 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. While their relationship initially mixed business and pleasure, the two allegedly had sex in Trump's hotel suite.

During the high-profile trial, the actress revealed intimate details about the alleged encounter.

She described the furniture in the room and Trump's toiletry kit, and showed sexual positions for the jury during her testimony.

In court, she also recounted how the former president compared her to his daughter Ivanka and how she playfully spanked him with a magazine featuring him on the front cover before they allegedly had sex.

She said that as soon as Trump returned to his room, he removed his clothes and stood between her and the door, waiting for her. While she admitted that Trump had not threatened her, she claimed she blacked out during the experience, but they had sex in the missionary position.

Stormy told the court that no one believed her, and no one would admit to having sex with the then-reality star. In 2011, she shared her story with In Touch Weekly for $15,000, but the article was never published after Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, threatened to sue the publication.

The story resurfaced after a video emerged of Trump bragging about grabbing women by the genitals without their consent. In an effort to stop further bad press, Trump's camp tried to silence Stormy again.

During the trial, Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges of falsifying business records to commit or conceal another crime, specifically violating state law against conspiracy to influence an election by "unlawful means."