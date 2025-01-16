Steve Jobs' Rare Handwritten Letter Sells for $500,312—Reveals His Unfulfilled Spiritual Wish

The Mahakumbh Mela has always been a magnet for millions, including renowned personalities. This year, Laurene Powell Jobs, wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, attended the event. However, her visit wasn't for personal devotion but to honor her late husband's spiritual wish. Steve Jobs, who once expressed his desire to attend the sacred festival, shared this dream with his friend Tim Brown decades ago.

A 1974 handwritten letter by Steve Jobs recently surfaced, auctioned for an impressive $500,312.50 (₹4.32 crore). Penned on his 19th birthday, February 23, the letter offers rare insights into Jobs' spiritual side. It delves into his fascination with Zen Buddhism and his yearning to visit India, specifically the Kumbh Mela. The letter was addressed to his childhood friend Tim Brown, giving a glimpse into Jobs' thoughts two years before founding Apple with Steve Wozniak.

In the emotional letter, Jobs opens up about his feelings and spiritual aspirations. He writes, "Tim, I have read your letter many times. I do not know what to say. Many mornings have come and gone. People have come and went. I have loved and cried many times. Somehow, beneath it all, it doesn't change. Do you understand?"

Jobs describes his life on a farm in the mountains between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz. He shares his plan to travel to India for the Kumbh Mela, which was set to begin in April 1974. His letter continues, "I wish to go to India for the Kumbh Mela, which starts in April. I will be leaving sometime in March, not really certain yet." He invites Tim to visit him in the mountains before his journey. Jobs ends the letter with a heartfelt sign-off: "Shanti, Steve Jobs."

Laurene, who has embraced spirituality herself, arrived in Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh accompanied by a 40-member entourage. Known by her spiritual name "Kamala," given by her guru Swami Kailashanand Giri, she immersed herself in the event's spiritual atmosphere. Her activities included meditation, Kriya Yoga, and Pranayama.

Kamala's presence at the Mahakumbh reflects her deep respect for Indian culture and heritage. It also signifies her commitment to fulfilling Steve Jobs' long-cherished dream. Jobs' connection to India and spirituality was a key influence in his life, and Laurene's visit serves as a poignant reminder of his legacy beyond technology.

The rare letter and Laurene's spiritual journey highlight an aspect of Steve Jobs that remains lesser known. His deep interest in Hindu philosophy and the Kumbh Mela continues to inspire curiosity and admiration worldwide.