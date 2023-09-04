Steve Harwell: Smash Mouth Frontman on Deathbed as He Enters Hospice Care After Suffering Liver Failure from Years of Alcohol Abuse

Steve Harwell, the frontman of the rock band Smash Mouth, is said to be in critical condition due to ongoing health problems and worrisome public behavior. In fact, Harwell is just days away from death as he entered hospice care on Sunday after entering the last stage of liver failure which was brought on by a lifelong struggle with alcohol abuse, TMZ reported.

He has reportedly been surrounded by his family as he approaches the end of his life. In October 2021, fans of Smash Mouth expressed concern for Steve Harwell's well-being when they observed him exhibiting slurred speech, using strong language, and making threats during a concert, according to Daily Mail.

The Last Days of His Life

Harwell, 56, had battled alcoholism for a significant portion of his life and had previously undergone treatment for liver-related issues at a hospital. Unfortunately, his condition had progressed too far, his manager told TMZ.

Over the past three days, Harwell had been receiving hospice care at his home, where his family and friends had gathered. During this time, he entered the final stage of liver failure, according to his manager.

A representative for Smash Mouth tells DailyMail.com that, "Steve is resting at home and being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care."

"My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time."

This news comes nearly two years after the announcement of his retirement from Smash Mouth. The band gained popularity in the 1990s and produced well-known hits such as "All Star," "Walkin' on the Sun," and a cover of the Monkees' "I'm a Believer."

"All Star" gained significant popularity for Smash Mouth when it was prominently featured in the 2001 blockbuster film "Shrek." The band's cover of the Monkees' classic hit, "I'm a Believer," was also well-received by fans.

Harwell's status as a musical icon from the late '90s and early 2000s was solidified with the success of "All Star" in "Shrek." He remained one of the only two consistent members of the original Smash Mouth lineup until his retirement.

Abrupt End to a Glittering Career

Unfortunately, after the band's tremendous success, Steve faced health issues and struggled with substance abuse problems.

Harwell decided to step down as the lead singer after a disastrous performance at a music festival in upstate New York, where he stumbled his lines, yelled at the crowd, and made vulgar gestures to fans.

During a performance, the singer reportedly experienced one of his "episodes" connected to his ongoing medical problems, according to a person close to him.

In 2013, the California-born singer was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a group of heart-related diseases that can have negative effects on the heart's functioning.

Following this challenging diagnosis, he faced another medical setback with the onset of Wernicke encephalopathy, a neurological disorder often associated with thiamine (vitamin B1) deficiency.

Harwell is currently in hospice care, and he reportedly has only a few days left to live. He is facing the final stage of liver failure, which led to his transition from receiving treatment for his liver issues at the hospital to hospice care.