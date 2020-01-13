Steve Harvey's step daughter Lori Harvey, who is known to have dated a number of powerful men in the industry, has just confirmed that she is dating Atlanta rapper Future. Lori posted a video of her and Future in which the latter is seen kissing her on the cheek while they're riding away in a car while vacationing. While the media and fans have been speculating about the duo's relationship, the new couple has cleared the air for everyone through the Instagram video.

According to reports, Lori, was down in Jamaica's Montego Bay to celebrate her 23rd birthday with her beau Future. While the official video of both Lori and Future kissing is no longer available on internet, it was captured by The Shade Room and TMZ. Future, who is also known as Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, is a father to six children with five different women he had earlier dated. Lori, the socialite and Instagram model, finished her relationship with Diddy to move on with the rapper.

After the video of the duo sharing some love surfaced online, Twitter found several reasons to make fun of the lovebirds. Both are known to have dated numerous people and which is why they are being mocked on the social media platform for revealing their relationship status.

Future and Lori Harvey's relationship is depicted in memes on the social media platform for several reasons. While some argue that Harvey could do better than Future, others say that Future is just playing with her.

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey recently addressed his step daughter's relationship with Future saying that he doesn't know anything about Lori and Future, who is social media's favourite toxic masculine. Steve, however, didn't confirm his approval of his step daughter's relationship with the rapper, he chose not to speak much about it. Well, let's all just wait and see if Lori makes it official.