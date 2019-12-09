Steve Austin has spoken about the performances being put up by the greenhorns in the ring these days. He has said that it has become "regressive" although he has not blamed the system or anybody for it.

In his recent episode of The Steve Austin show, Austin has indicated that people, who are new to the business, are not fine tuned and one can find flaws out there. "It's not an indictment on the system or anybody because you still have your veterans out there doing a lot of solid work and people doing athletic things and that's cool," WWE Inc quotes him as saying. "The work - has regressed as things have sped up, just as far as being able to see through the illusion,"

Steve Austin, whose real name is Steven James Williams, is a six-time WWE (earlier WWF) World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a four-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Such vast experience helps him to understand the business in depth.

According to Austin, the two mistakes the youngsters should make. The 54-year old says that they assume bumping could help them to get noticed which is not the right approach. "'I've got to bump a lot because that's what's going to elicit a response,' or 'taking bumps is the ticket,' or 'that's the way to do it.' Eh, it's a means to an end and there needs to be a reason that you're taking all those bumps," he adds.

The other mistake the inexperienced wrestlers make is trying to be fast. Steve Austin continues, "Maybe the second one would be taking too many bumps. Nobody goes out there and wants to give the bumps, they want to take them! And you know because you're on the receiving end, you think, 'ah, I'm impressing people by how I'm flying around.' Bumps are great when they're needed."

After his association with WCW and ECW, Steve Austin was hired by WWE in 1995.

He retired from the sports entertainment in 2003 although he makes sporadic appearances on WWE. He is currently hosting Broken Skull Sessions for WWE Network.