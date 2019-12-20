Steve Austin has turned a year older on 18 December. The former WWE star has celebrated his 54th birthday in style.

On his special day, he shared a video in which he is seen drinking two cans of beer in his iconic style. He also thanked all his fans, friends and well-wishers who wished him on his special day.

"MANY THANKS FOR ALL OF THE HAPPY BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM EVERYONE!! MUCH APPRECIATED AND I AM GOING TO MAKE 54 AND 2019 A BAD ASS YEAR. AND THAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE CAUSE STONE COLD SAID SO! [sic]" he tweeted.

Austin Praises Andrade

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the WWE Hall of Famer has showered good words about Raw's star Andrade. When asked about the future star of WWE, Stone Cold said, "Right now, the people that are on top are the people that should be on top," Austin said. "But I called this two years ago watching his match when he did the favors for somebody that night, and I said, 'Man, this Andrade kid is going to be a player one of these days.' I think he's proving that."

The WWE legend says that there is still a long way to go for Andrade, but indicated that the young wrestler has the potential to reach the top place.

On asking about what it takes to be a star in the sports entertainment, he said, "Wrestling is a relationship, whether you're a heel or a babyface, you're establishing yourself as a brand. How do you make them feel? They're living vicariously through your storylines. They feel strength, vulnerability, or power. If it works, you're doing something that resonates with people in regards to entertainment and wanting to invest in a person."