Stella McCartney to Victoria Beckham, Meet Top 5 Celebs who Created Super Expensive Clothing Lines

Some celebrities turn their fame on the big screen or in music into personalized fashion lines that bring in millions of dollars. As a result, the (already well-known) creators of these clothing companies could become household names in the fashion industry.

These celebrities are doing every kind of experimenting along with using the weightage of their name to make these clothing lines successful. Here we are listing the top 5 celebrity clothing line that is available at staggering prices. One should be ready to spend wholeheartedly to splurge on these brands.

Stella McCartney

The daughter of Beatles vocalist and bassist, Paul McCartney, Stella McCartney has a namesake clothing line. Sella McCartney is an outspoken advocate for animal rights, and her company promotes ecological fashion. McCartney is a passionate vegetarian and cruelty-free company, with all wool and silk responsibly sourced and all leather products created with vegetarian leather. The $12,175 Embroidered Patchwork Coat will keep you warm this autumn.

Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed, widely known for her role as Rosalie in the Twilight Saga, established BaYou with Love, a fashion and jewelry collection made from repurposed metals, in 2017. While the pricing of Nikki Reed's airy clothes collection is more in line with mid-range retailers, Nikki Reed comes in second with her assortment of sustainable luxury jewelry. Her one-of-a-kind Tourmaline Lariat Necklace ($5,551.00) features huge tourmaline slices, aqua and mint sapphires, and pavÃ© diamond halos.

Mary Kate and Ashle Olsen

The Row, Kate, and Ashley Olson's upmarket fashion company, is their second entry on this list. The Row, which was founded in 2006 by three-time CFDA award winners, uses simple forms and luxurious fabrics to produce "a timeless perspective with subtle attitudes that form an irreverent classic signature." Looking to stay warm this autumn? Try on their Panae trench coat, which costs $5,539.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's brand with her first name which debuted in 2008, is now available in over 400 retailers in over 50 countries worldwide. Victoria Beckham uses high-quality materials and is sleek, focused, and graceful, with elegance and sophistication as guiding principles. Victoria Beckham has a wonderful collection of evening attire, including this $2,690 Sheer Cap Sleeve Floor-length Dress.

Alexa Chung

Before starting her line Alexachung in 2017, model Alexa Chung was already making waves in the fashion world. Scouted at only 16, Chung's list of modeling credits is extensive, and she's known for her distinctive and chic personal style. She's also served as a muse. In 2009, Mulberry created the Alexa bag as an homage to the British fashion icon. Her high fashion brand, Alexachung, fuses playfulness, rock n roll, timeless elegance, and luxury. Shoppers can purchase both a $220 hoodie printed with a bear and the phrase "bear with me" and a $925 slip dress.