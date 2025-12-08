Stefanie Pieper: Beauty Influencer Found Stuffed in Suitcase and Buried in the Woods Was Subjected to Violence Before Death

An Austrian beauty influencer was subjected to violence before she died, according to authorities. The body of 31-year-old Stefanie Pieper was found stuffed in a suitcase buried in a Slovenian forest on Nov. 28, nearly a week after she went missing when she didn't return home from a Christmas party on Nov. 23.

The autopsy revealed Pieper "had been subjected to violence" before her death, Patricia Weber from the Graz Public Prosecutor's Office told People. Weber added that Pieper's 31-year-old ex-boyfriend is "currently in custody." "Further information cannot be provided at this time as the investigation is still ongoing," Weber said as he explained that the motive still remains unclear.

Ruthlessly Killed and Disposed Of

The ex-boyfriend, whose name has not been revealed, was arrested on Nov. 24 while police searched a wooded area south of Maribor, Slovenia, where he had "close family ties." At the time, authorities said they found no trace of Pieper there.

Four days later, he was extradited from Slovenia to Austria. Police said he allegedly "confessed to the crime" and shared directions on where to find the missing woman.

Police later found Pieper's body in a suitcase buried in the forest.

During the investigation, two of the ex-boyfriend's relatives were also arrested after authorities received "indications" they might have been involved in Pieper's disappearance.

However, both were released following the ex-boyfriend's alleged confession and the recovery of Pieper's body, according to a police statement from Nov. 30.

Planned Murder

Meanwhile, it was reported that Pieper had sent friends a WhatsApp message on the night of her disappearance, saying she was home safely, but later reportedly sent another message expressing concern that someone might have followed her to her stairwell.

Neighbors reportedly heard a heated argument and saw Pieper's ex-boyfriend in the building, according to People Magazine.

Styrian State Police say the boyfriend is believed to have traveled to Slovenia by car several times before his arrest.