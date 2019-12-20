It's that time of the year again, the snow is falling, the air is cold, everyone's getting together with their families for the holidays and it's the best time of the year because the Steam Winter sale is here.

If you have a break during the holidays, it might be a good time to bag some great games and while some of you might have built up a pretty decent wishlist so they can quickly grab what they're looking for, others might need a few ideas for inspiration. We understand that it can be intimidating to browse through the entire list for hours but don't fret. We've got you covered – to save you the trouble, we've made note of the sale's highlights.

Steam is slashing prices of Resident Evil, Mortal Combat and many more

Like every other year, the annual Steam sale offers a ton of games at knockdown prices. These include acclaimed titles like "Dark Souls III," "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," and "Call of Duty: WWII" with discounts up to 75 %. Steam is also slashing prices on popular titles from franchises like "Resident Evil," "Mortal Kombat," "Star Wars," "Tomb Raider," and "Far Cry" to name a few.

Moreover, the list includes Game Awards winners like "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," "Disco Elysium" and "Devil May Cry 5" and even recently released titles like "Star Wars: Fallen Order" and "Red Dead Redemption 2," which only arrived on PC last month, are also on offer for a discount of 17% and 20% respectively for a limited period.

"Mortal Kombat 11" receives a 60 percent price cut on its retail price while the price tag of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" also popularly known as PUBG, has been slashed in half thanks to the Steam winter sale. In addition, Steam has also knocked off 60 percent off the critically-acclaimed "Monster Hunter: World" and a 75 percent off "Dark Souls III."

The Steam winter sale is already live and will run through Jan. 2, 2020. Here are some of the best discounts being offered on popular titles during the sale: