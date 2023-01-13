Staying Competitive: Souvik Bhattacharya Shares How Disruptive Product Management Strategy Keeps Billions of Active Users Happy

The dynamic technological landscape introduces new advancements and business approaches each day. Staying competitive in the tech field requires keeping abreast of its evolution.

With 50% of business processes now on cloud systems, having a product management strategy has become imperative. Product management enables organized, secure, and seamless data use, as well as cost-effective project execution.

Meta product manager Souvik Bhattacharya explains how his line of work has become crucial to business development and how it could generate billions of profits across various industries in the coming years.

Staying competitive with a customer-focused agenda

"By staying up-to-date with the developments in product management, businesses can stay competitive. Product managers can create so much value and growth for their organizations," Souvik shares.

Souvik previously worked as Senior Product Manager (Technical) for Amazon S3, helping to launch and optimize infrastructure products for Netflix, Uber, and Lyft. He also presented some of these products at re: Invent 2020 and 2021, the largest cloud-related trade show in the world.

Currently, he works at Meta, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other complex technologies. As a product manager, Souvik adopts a 5-step framework (Ideate, Design, Execute, Feedback, and Launch) to lead products across 5 different engineering organizations, working to make releases faster and safer.

"Without strong product management, companies tend to build products that customers like but do not love. Customer empathy is key to success, whether we are talking about the latest iPhone or a new cloud storage product," Souvik added.

Delivering disruptive product management in business

Staying ahead of the curve requires being trailblazers in the tech industry. Disruptive product management requires challenging conventional wisdom and bringing innovative products to market. Product managers who can keep that in mind can help create solutions that can potentially alter the market's course.

"It's taking a proactive approach to product development and management which challenges traditional ways of thinking and doing things. It means disrupting existing market dynamics and creating new value for customers and stakeholders," Souvik said.

Growing with product management expertise

Product management can help organizations get the most out of their data infrastructure spending. It also enables businesses to focus on their core competencies, as Souvik has demonstrated with Amazon S3. While companies across the globe go digital, major data infrastructure must still rely on the product management skills of human experts.

Souvik Bhattacharya is a Staff Product Manager at Meta, leading the company's core health initiatives and release engineering. He has over a decade of product management leadership experience and has previously held senior product management roles at Amazon Web Services, where he built products and features for Amazon S3, the largest cloud storage for public cloud, and at Apple and Siemens. Additionally, he has experience working with early-stage technology start-ups. Souvik holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.