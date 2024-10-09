Georgia Environment Official Dies Moments After Testifying Against Chemical Giant Following Hazardous Fire at Their Plant

Kenny A. Johnson, Rockdale County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, died on Tuesday moments after testifying about BioLab during a public hearing at the Georgia Capitol.

State legislators, who were holding the meeting concerning the Sept. 29 BioLab chemical fire, said Johnson approached the microphone, testified and then walked out of Room 606 at the Coverdell Legislative Office Building, where the meeting was held, and collapsed.

Johnson was 'Trying to Catch His Breath' Just Before His Calling for the Plant's Shutdown

State Rep. Viola Davis, who is a nurse, rushed out to perform CPR after someone announced that Johnson was having a medical emergency. Paramedics were called in to take Johnson to Grady Hospital. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed Johnson's death.

"When he (Johnson) stood at the microphone he said that he was trying to catch his breath," Mitchell said. "He obviously was very passionate about the information that he was sharing with the public about what was going on in Rockdale concerning BioLab," said Mitchell. "Everybody was shocked when we learned that he didn't make it. What a tragedy."

Members of the House and Senate Rockdale County Legislative Delegations, House Minority Caucus, and the DeKalb County Legislative Delegation had held the meeting to hear from citizens, business owners, employees, and others impacted by the BioLab chemical fire.

Johnson told the legislative panel that BioLab must be shut down. He said the company keeps toxic chemicals including sulfuric acid, at the plant, and he urged everyone in the Rockdale community to get a blood test done. Johnson also demanded a federal criminal investigation into BioLab.

On September 29, 2024, at round 5 a.m. a fire broke out at the plant that sent plumes of smoke sparking evacuations and shelter-in-place orders for neighboring areas. Residents of Conyers were ordered to evacuate, and a shelter-in-place order was put into effect for all of Rockdale County. Areas in Fulton County, Georgia reported a "haze and strong chemical smell."

Johnson's Cause of Death Yet to be Determined: Death Under Investigation by GBI

The medical examiner said that due to the circumstances of the incident, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has agreed to accept the case. A cause of death is still pending, as an autopsy needs to be completed.