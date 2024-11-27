From Startup to Successful Entrepreneur

In today's interview, we have the pleasure of speaking with Kelong Wang, an entrepreneur whose expertise spans the cutting-edge fields of biotechnology and artificial intelligence. With a strong background in technology enterprise management and a track record of innovative achievements, Wang is a leader in the biopharmaceutical sector. He founded Beijing Lvqi Technology and leads B&K Corporation Limited, focusing on advancing industry standards and addressing market needs. Join us as we explore Wang's insights, experiences, and the future strategy of his companies.

Q: Can you tell us more about yourself, and when you started your entrepreneurial journey?

Kelong Wang: In 2017, I founded Beijing Lvqi Technology Co. Ltd., where I work as the President. In 2018, I joined B&K Corporation Limited, where I am a co-inventor on 20 patent applications. I was thrilled to be recognized on the "Hurun U30 China Entrepreneurs" list in 2018 and the "Forbes China 30 Under 30" list in 2019. Additionally, I have co-authored numerous papers on network intelligence and drug delivery.

Q: What kind of company is Beijing Bio-Bank Corporation, and what are your roles and responsibilities there?

Kelong Wang: Founded in 2012, B&K Corporation Limited is a national high-tech enterprise focused on the research, development, production, sales, and service of biopharmaceuticals, particularly biological macromolecule drugs. Leveraging two world-leading platforms for protein/peptide and nucleic acid pharmaceuticals, the company addresses significant clinical needs with a diverse product pipeline. I am fully responsible for the company's strategic development and financing activities. I report directly to the board of directors, contribute to formulating future strategic directions, lead financing efforts, and oversee all capital operations.

Q: What motivated you to establish Beijing Lvqi Technology?

Kelong Wang: Driven by the latest technological and industrial revolutions, the domestic used car market is at a crucial point of transformation and upgrading. I believe that improving the ecosystem by embracing industry partners is fundamental to creating new opportunities in the used car market. Therefore, I founded Lvqi Technology in 2017.

Q: What are the main business activities and products of Beijing Lvqi Technology?

Kelong Wang: Currently Lvqi Technology uses big data and AI risk control systems to help dealership groups secure inventory financing and consumer loans. Our solutions address the non-standardization of used cars and the offline middleman commission issues, digitalizing, making transparent, and standardizing offline operations, thus lowering costs, improving efficiency, promoting industry development, and resolving industry pain points.

Q: What are your plans for the development of Beijing Bio-Bank Corporation and Beijing Lvqi Technology in 2024?

Kelong Wang: Beijing Bio-Bank Corporation's core product, PDGF, has the potential to become a Class I new drug in China. It is poised to achieve breakthroughs in areas such as refractory wounds, bringing hope to domestic patients, and addressing unmet clinical needs.

Q: Can you share 2-3 events during your growth and learning process that have had a profound impact on your entrepreneurial journey?

Kelong Wang: In the early days, I co-founded two companies as a co-founder, sharing my entrepreneurial insights with others. Through learning and absorbing the experiences and wisdom of others, I enhanced my understanding of business management and leadership, better equipping myself to manage and develop enterprises. The biopharmaceutical industry is fast-growing with tremendous potential, yet companies in this sector face various technical and commercial challenges. As a manager of an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company, I regularly engage in in-depth industry exchanges, gaining insights into the practices of peer companies and examining their strategies for tackling similar challenges. These interactions provide valuable perspectives and inspire deeper thinking, helping us develop our unique approaches.