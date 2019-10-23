The culmination of the Skywalker saga is almost upon us. It looks like Disney's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will answer fans' burning questions about the relationship between Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, according to Ridley.

The 27-year-old actress revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that the unique relationship between the two, dubbed 'Reylo' by fans, will be addressed. While she wouldn't offer specifics, she did mention that director and co-writer J.J. Abrams does give fans clarity about their relationship.

The Star Wars franchise may have stumbled with its previous instalment, The Last Jedi, which seemed to take 'Reylo' in a different direction than what was envisioned in The Force Awakens. But now with JJ Abrams back at the helm, the "Reylo" relationship might be explored in a way that fans will be satisfied with.

JJ does deal with [it],' Ridley said. 'It's a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is.....It's no joke and I think it's dealt with really well because it's not skimmed over,' she clarified.

Star Wars is is one of Disney's most lucrative franchises and after the mixed response of The Last Jedi, it looks like Disney is course correcting.

Reportedly, Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $2.068 billion worldwide while Star Wars: The Last Jedi made $1.332 billion worldwide, which is quite the drop, and perhaps the reason Disney asked JJ Abrams to return.

Fan theories about Ridley and Adam Driver's characters abound. Ridley acknowledged the countless theories that fans have come up with regarding 'Reylo,' adding that it's 'fun' reading all of these theories.....It does not bother me, people writing theories," Ridley said. 'It's really fun hearing them.....Plus, because I know what's sort of going to happen, I think it'll be really interesting to see people's reaction to [the final film],' she added.

Reportedly, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will hit theatres on December 20.