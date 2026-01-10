Stanislaus County Mom Who Let 2-Year-Old Daughter Drown While She was Drunk Texting Men on Dating Apps, Convicted

A woman was convicted of second-degree murder and child neglect months after her daughter drowned in a pool, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.

Jeff Laugero, the Stanislaus County DA, announced the conviction of 45-year-old Kelle Anne Brassart on Friday.

Brassart Claimed She Couldn't Help Her Daughter Because of an Injury That Left Her Wheelchair-Bound but Video Footage Contradicted Her Claim

As reported by KCRA, on Sept. 12, 2025, Brassart called 911 saying her 2-year-old daughter, Daniellé Pires, was floating in a pool. She did not attempt to rescue her daughter after the call, officials said. When Turlock police officers arrived, Daniellé's body was pulled from the pool and lifesaving measures were attempted but she did not survive.

The DA's office said Brassart stated she was unable to help because of a leg injury that required her to use a wheelchair. However, video evidence presented during her trial showed her walking and standing without the use of a wheelchair prior to the drowning, the DA's office said.

Brassart was on Her Phone for 45 Mins, Talking to Men on Dating Apps While Her Daughter was Left Unattended

Surveillance footage also showed the 2-year-old being left unattended outside for an extended period of time before falling into the pool. Brassart was on her phone for approximately 45 minutes talking to men on dating apps at the time while her daughter was left unattended, according to the DA's office.

Turlock police said that when they responded to the home, Brassart was showing signs of impairment. Empty liquor bottles were found at the residence during the investigation and Brassart had a BAC level of .246% at the time of the drowning. She had already been warned by Daniellé's father to not drink while he was away at work, the DA's office said.

Brassart Left Another One of Her Children Unsupervised Previously, Which Led to the Child Being Hospitalized

During Brassart's trial, the jury heard evidence regarding an incident with another one of her children who was hospitalized for several days after ingesting medicine while being left unsupervised, officials said.

Brassart was already on probation for child abuse at the time of Danielle's death. She is now facing 15-years to life in prison after being convicted by a jury.