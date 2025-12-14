St. Louis Pediatrician Admits to Writing Prescriptions for Drugs in Exchange for Sexual Favors, Money

A pediatrician in Missouri accused of writing prescriptions in exchange for sex and money has pleaded guilty.

As reported by WNEM, Dr. Craig A. Spiegel, who practiced in Bridgeton, admitted to illegally distributing controlled substances, making false statements in court, and conspiracy to distribute drugs. Spiegel was originally facing 24 counts total, but the rest were dropped as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Spiegel Wrote Prescriptions for Drugs in Exchange for Sexual Acts, Nude Photos, Cash; He Targeted Women He Treated as Children

Investigators said Spiegel wrote prescriptions for opioids, stimulants, and other drugs in exchange for sexual acts, nude photos, or cash. Authorities noted he often targeted women he had treated as their pediatrician when they were children, without regard for the patient's medical condition or the medical necessity of the prescription.

In many cases, Spiegel issued those controlled substance prescriptions even though he knew the recipients had a substance use disorder and he knew that issuing the prescription was illegal and could endanger the recipient's mental health and physical safety, the indictment says. He also pressured reluctant women to engage in sex acts at his pediatrics office in Bridgeton, Missouri.

In one instance, one patient met Dr. Spiegel through a friend who told her that he would write any prescription she desired if she performed a sex act while topless. On numerous occasions she did so or provided nude photos in exchange for Adderall, Xanax and Percoce.

Dr. Spiegel provided the same three drugs to another patient in exchange for sex acts, despite knowing that she had a severe substance use disorder and was at high risk of overdose, the indictment alleges. She died of a drug overdose in April of 2022 at the age of 40, it says.

Spiegel Also Accused of Prescribing Drugs to a Woman Who Exploited Insurance Benefits, Later Sold the Drugs

Spiegel also admitted to prescribing controlled substances to his co-defendant, April Bingham, 48, in exchange for sexual favors. He knew that she was selling some of the drugs, and that she was addicted. He prescribed drugs to Bingham using the names of her ex-husband, mother and friends in part to take advantage of their insurance benefits, his plea says. Bingham introduced Spiegel and others who paid him or performed sex acts in exchange for controlled substances.

The Medicare, Missouri Medicaid and Illinois Medicaid programs suffered losses totaling $114,480 as a result of Spiegel's illegal prescription practices.

Spiegel also admitted lying under oath in federal court, falsely claiming his cell phone had been illegally searched, authorities said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 24, 2026. Each major charge carries up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both.