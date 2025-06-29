St Louis Man Kills Girlfriend After Learning She was Pregnant

A St. Louis man turned himself in to police claiming he killed his pregnant girlfriend the day before.

Brandon Johnson, 39, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and three counts of tampering with physical evidence over the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Raven Richmond, as reported by KSDK.

According to court documents, Johnson allegedly told the St. Louis County Police Department he killed her on Wednesday, June 25. Police arrived at Raven Richmond's home in the 1700 block of Windward Court in Ferguson the following day and found her dead with gunshot wounds to her stomach and forehead.

According to Richmond's sister, Johnson had recently learned about the pregnancy. Johnson also told police he disposed of his cell phone, gun and a knife after killing Richmond. As pointed out by Scallywag and Vagabond, Johnson's phone had texts of an exchange between him and Richmond, in which he reportedly demanded that she "get rid" of the baby.

This is not Johnson's first run-in with the law. He had recently been released from probation for felony resisting arrest, and has additional priors for assault on law enforcement and resisting arrest, according to court documents.

Johnson is being held without bond at the St. Louis County Justice Center. He faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and three counts of tampering with physical evidence