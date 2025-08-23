St. Louis Man Convicted in Illinois of Fatally Shooting Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend After Walking in on Them in Bed

An Illinois jury has convicted a Missouri man of murder after prosecutors said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home and fatally shot her new boyfriend.

Stanford Stokes, 44, of St. Louis, was found guilty in the killing of 32-year-old Jarred Hayes, who was shot on November 7, 2023.

During the trial, Stokes argued he had acted in self-defense. However, prosecutors contended that he had broken into the Alton, Illinois, residence, discovered his former girlfriend in bed with Hayes, and used her handgun to fire multiple shots at him as he tried to flee.

Defense attorneys maintained that Hayes was also armed, insisting Stokes only fired to protect himself. However, the jury rejected that argument.

Prosecutors described the pair's relationship as "on-again, off-again," and said Stokes made numerous calls to his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day before showing up at her home that night. When she didn't let him in, he allegedly kicked down the door, confronted the couple, and retrieved her firearm from her purse.

Authorities said Stokes then shot Hayes repeatedly, while inadvertently recording the incident during an accidental phone call to his ex-girlfriend. Assistant State's Attorney Luke Yager noted that audio captured Stokes yelling at the woman shortly after the gunfire.

Police responding to reports of gunshots found Hayes outside the home. He was rushed to a St. Louis hospital but later died from his injuries. Alton is located just across the Missouri border from St. Louis.

Following the shooting, investigators said Stokes fled to Texas, discarding the murder weapon in the Missouri River along the way. He was later arrested in Texas and extradited to Illinois to stand trial.

Along with first-degree murder, Stokes was also convicted of home invasion and possession of a stolen firearm. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.