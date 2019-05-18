The 72nd Annual Festival de Cannes is taking place in France from May 15 to 25 and the celebrities from the entertainment industry worldwide have graced the occasion to celebrate one of the top events of the 2019 calendar.

All the celebrities, actors, actresses and fashion icons appeared in front of the cameras while wearing their best dresses designed by top designers in the world.

It should be noted that this time three Singapore films, including one NTU School of Art, Design and Media (AMD) production have been shortlisted to compete at this prestigious film festival. While an animated short film directed by filmmakers Huang Junxiang and Jerrold Chong, "Piece Of Meat," is selected for Cannes' Directors' Fortnight section, two other movies 'ADAM' and 'The Women' will be representing the Republic in the film festival also.

IBTimes Singapore has compiled some of the glamorous moments from 2019 Cannes Film Festival.