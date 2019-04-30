Three Singapore films, including one NTU School of Art, Design and Media (AMD) production, have been shortlisted to compete at one of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

An animated short film directed by Singaporean filmmakers Huang Junxiang and Jerrold Chong, Piece Of Meat, is selected for Cannes' Directors' Fortnight section, while 'ADAM' and 'The Women' will be representing the Republic in the film festival.

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) proudly announced the news on Twitter stating that the movie called ADAM, is the first film from NTU to compete in Cannes Cinefondation. The writer and director of this movie Lin Shoki is a fourth-year digital filmmaking student of ADM.

The movie from NTU is about a young boy, who doesn't have a hunky-dory family life and faces a rough time but tries to find his place in the world.

However, among the other two movies Piece Of Meat is an animated short film, which was written by veteran Singaporean Eric Khoo. This animated movie is one of the 10 short films contesting for the S$3800 ILLY prize. This dark comedy animation movie dates back three decades. It is a motion animation that showcases anthropomorphised objects representing Singapore and its people.

This animated movie is also shortlisted for the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, which usually takes place at the beginning of June in the town of Annecy, France.

Many Singapore directors showed their movies at Directors' Fortnight such as Eric Khoo's "Be with Me," 2005 drama film and Anthony Chen's family drama movie "Ilo Ilo." The 35-year-old Singaporean film director, screenwriter and film producer, Chen won the festival's coveted Camera d'Or in 2013.

Singapore film company Protocol and Myanmar's One Point Zero collaborated to produce the other selected Singaporean movie, The Women, which is shortlisted for the Cinefondation Atelier section. As the name suggests, this movie, produced by Jeremy Chua, is about Myanmar based a group of women, who are struggling to survive while working menial jobs and realising their biggest problem which is lack of rights.

The 72nd edition of Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held between May 14 and 25. On Monday, April 29 the members of the jury was announced by the festival authority that will be led by Oscar-winning director Alejandro Inarritu.