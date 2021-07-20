Sri Lanka vs India Live Streaming: Where to Watch the 2nd ODI Cricket Match Online in US, Canada, Africa, India?

After a comfortable victory in the series opener against Sri Lanka, India will be aiming to lift the series by defeating the home side in the second encounter. The match is played at the same ground, Premadasa Stadium although the other pitch will be used for this match.

Sri Lankan team had failed in all batting, bowling and fielding departments. Firstly, the batsmen though got a decent start, failed to translate into big score. If at least one or two batsmen had scored fifty plus runs, the home side could have given some competition to the visitors.

Unfortunately, the 30 and 40s were not enough to put a fighting total against the in-form Men in Blue which has a good batting lineup. So, India chased 262 runs with almost 14 overs to spare. Shikhar Dhawan played the captain's innings of 86 runs and other batsmen looked fine playing shots.

Bowlers, except for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, had a good match.

Sri Lanka will have to win the match in order to stay alive in the series, while the Men in Blue will be going all out to seal the series, comfortably. The home side should fix the fielding issues at any cost if the team should have some chance to win against the Shikar Dhawan's men.

India's possible 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt.), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka's possible 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan and Lahiru Kumara.

Where to Watch the Match Live Online?

The match will be aired live in India on SonyLIVand will be streamed online on its website and app. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App. Likewise, Tata Sky subscribers can catch the action for free on its app and website if they have subscribed to the said channel or DD Sports.

The netizens in the US and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV while cricket fans in South Africa can watch the first ODI match on Super Sports. In other countries, people can enjoy the cricket on SonyLiv app and its website.

Match Timings: 3.00 PM IST, 10.30 AM in UK, 4.30 am CT.