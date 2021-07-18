Long-delayed India's tour to Sri Lanka will finally begin from Sunday, 18 July. The Shikhar Dhawan-lead team will take on Dasun Shanaka's mean in the first of the three-match ODI series played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Indian team has rested many prominent players that include captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah for this series. It is using this opportunity to check its bench strength as it prepares for big tournaments in the months to come.

Shikhar Dhawan has been made the captain of the team in place of Virat Kohli and former cricketer Rahul Dravid has been assigned the role of the coach in place of Ravi Shastri.

In spite of missing the services of top players, the Men in Blue are favourites to win the trophy, and the Sri Lanka team's internal issue between the players and the board has not helped the cause.

The Teams:

Sri Lanka's Possible 11:

Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt.), Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera and Kasun Rajitha.

India's Possible 11:

Shikhar Dhawan (capt.), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini/Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy/Rahul Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Where to Watch the Match Live Online?

The match will be aired live in India on SonyLIV and will be streamed online on its website and app. The mobile users with a Jio connection can watch the match for free on Jio App. Likewise, Tata Sky subscribers can catch the action for free on its app and website if they have subscribed to the said channel or DD Sports.

The netizens in the US and Canada can catch the action on Willow TV while cricket fans in South Africa can watch the first ODI match on Super Sports. In other countries, people can enjoy the cricket on SonyLiv app and its website.

Match Timings: 3.00 PM IST, 10.30 AM in UK, 4.30 am CT.