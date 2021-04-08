Sri Lankan police have arrested Caroline Jurie, the reigning Mrs World, for snatching the crown from Mrs Sri Lanka World 2020 Pushpika De Silva in an on-stage bust-up. Pushpika De Silva, who won the "Mrs Sri Lanka 2021 pageant on Sunday, was supposed to be crowned by former winner Mrs Jurie in a televised ceremony. But after initially announcing the winner and putting the crown on Mrs De Silva's head, Jurie pulled the prestigious crown off the new Mrs Sri Lanka claiming that she was divorced and as per the pageant rule, she could not hold the title.

Later, the winner said that she is not divorced but was separated from her husband. Before announcing De Silva a divorcee and snatching her crown, Caroline Jurie Carolina told the audience: "There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place."

She then pulled off the crown from the new Mrs Sri Lanka's head and placed it on the head of the first runner-up of the beauty pageant, while tearful Mrs De Silva left the stage, according to a video of the incident.

Mrs Pushpika De Silva's Statement To Press

During a press conference after being re-crowned, De Silva said that there are a lot of single mums like her today who have been suffering in Sri Lanka. "This crown is dedicated to those women, those single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone," said the winner of the beauty pageant.

She then went on to say that she would take legal action for the unreasonable treatment and insult she had to bear on stage. Another Sri Lankan model, Chula Padmendra, was also arrested by police for getting involved in the fracas.

Facebook Post of Pushpika De Silva

In her Facebook post, Pushpika said: "I'm not a divorced woman. I say with great responsibility that I am not a divorced woman even at this moment of writing. If I was a divorcee, I would dare them to submit my divorce scripts."

Pushpika also revealed that she suffered head injuries when the crown was snatched. According to her Facebook post, Mrs Sri Lanka said: "The pain of my skull when my crown was snatched from my head by Mrs Sri Lanka World 2019, the pain I felt when I lost the crown is more than both."

Watch: Mrs World Caroline Jurie Snatches Crown Off Pushpika De Silva's Head