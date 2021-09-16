Squid Game: Story, Casts, Premiere, How to Watch, and Other Details

Squid Game is the first television project by director Hwang Dong-Hyuk. It took him over a decade to come up with this survival game story. It revolves around the lives of two childhood friends -- Ki Hoon and Sang Woo. They joined the game to win the prize money of $40 million. They get involved in the game, and it becomes clear that several things are at stake.

Ki Hoon has been through a lot in life, including divorce, business failure, and gambling. But he does not lose hope as he struggles to move forward in the game by hurting other participants. Meanwhile, Sang-Woo was a brilliant kid who got in debt after making a wrong decision. He is a cold contestant, and his presence heightens tension in the story.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming Netflix drama Squid Game.

Release Date and How to Watch

The mini-series will premiere on Netflix Friday, September 17, and it can be streamed online here.

Posters and Trailers

The first official poster shows both sides of the story as it featured the organizers, the contestants, and the reward money. While the prize money is featured in a clear glass bubble, the contestants are featured in green tracksuits, and the organizers are wearing red hazmat suits with masks. They are carrying weapons, making it difficult for the contestants to escape.

The trailers of this survival game story also feature some chilling details about the game. It shows the contestants playing a life and death game when they tried hard to win the prize money. A total of 456 contestants compete with each other as they put their lives at stake. Initially, all the participants thought it was a childish game, and soon they discovered that the eliminated people were brutally killed.

Casts

The mini-series stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Young Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Lee Ji Ha, Lee Yoo Mi, Anupam Tripathi, and Gong Yoo among others.

Here is how Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk Describes Squid Game