CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2024: How to Watch Chinese New Year Special Program Live Online

CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2024 will begin with a worldwide live telecast on Friday (February 9) at 8:00 pm Beijing time. The Chinese community from across the globe and others will watch the Chinese New Year special program online via streaming live and through televised coverage as they welcome the Year of the Dragon.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the Gala live online on CCTV - 1, CCTV - 3, and CCTV - 4. WeChat Channels will also telecast the annual event live online.

The television show, which is said to have the largest audience for an entertainment program in the world, is expected to feature some special performances by popular music artists in the country. From special performances to live streaming and broadcast channel details, get all the latest information on the CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2024.

Performances

The highlight of this year's New Year Gala, also known as the Chinese Super Bowl, is an opening short film titled Our Spring Festival Gala. People from different backgrounds, such as noodle-pulling masters, technicians, police officers, and athletes, will participate in the short film.

The main venue for the event is Beijing. The other four locations are Shenyang in Liaoning Province, Changsha in Hunan Province, Xi'an city in Shaanxi Province, and Kashgar Prefecture in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Xinjiang is hosting the event for the first time. The viewers can look forward to the representation of diverse cultures and distinct ethnic features of this region at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala 2024.

"In recent years, Kashgar has experienced positive development. I hope that, through the Spring Festival Gala, Kashgar can attract more tourists to come and explore the city," Urmajan Turdi, the owner of a nang bread shop in Kashgar, said.

Highlights

The annual event will feature singing and dancing, opera, sketch comedy, cross-talk, martial arts, and acrobatics during the 4.5-hour TV show. The organizers revealed that they will broadcast the program in ultra-high definition. It will offer an immersive audio-visual experience via various platforms for those at home and abroad.

The organizers will combine the ultra-high-definition production system with extended reality (XR) and virtual production (VP). It will merge the real and virtual worlds, providing viewers with a fully immersive experience of combining real-time objects with digital things.