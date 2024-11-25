Spencer Ross Pearson, the Football Star Who Stabbed Ex 15 Times, Paralyzing Her in Brutal Attack, Awarded Life Sentence

Spencer Ross Pearson, a former high school football star, has been sentenced to life in prison for a brutal attack that left his ex-girlfriend paralyzed. The sentencing took place on Friday after Pearson, 20, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery in July.

The attack occurred on June 3, 2023, outside a restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Pearson, who had been stalking his ex-girlfriend, Madison Schemitz, then 17, stabbed her 15 times. Schemitz's mother, Jaclyn Roge, tried to intervene and was also injured. A bystander who stepped in was slashed but managed to stop the assault. Pearson then slit his own throat before being taken into custody.

Surveillance footage revealed Pearson following Schemitz and her mother as they left the restaurant. He suddenly rushed at Schemitz, unleashing the violent attack. The incident left Schemitz paralyzed from the chest down. Her mother sustained injuries to her forehead and leg while fighting to protect her daughter.

During the emotional sentencing, both families testified. Schemitz described the attack in detail, calling it the worst day of her life. "A 17-year-old girl should not have to know the feeling of getting stabbed," she told the court. "I remember the moment I realized I was paralyzed."

Pearson expressed remorse, saying he thinks about his crimes every day. "I hurt three innocent people," he said. "I can't begin to imagine what I've put them through." His father, Daniel Pearson, testified about the head injuries his son had sustained during his football career, which doctors said may have contributed to his violent behavior.

The defense sought a lighter sentence, proposing 12 years in prison followed by 15 years of supervision and mental health counseling. However, Judge R. Lee Smith imposed a life sentence, citing the horrific nature of the attack and its lasting impact.

Schemitz's mother told Pearson, "You gave Madison a life sentence on June 3, 2023, and it only seems fitting that you get the same." The judge emphasized that a lesser sentence would be inappropriate given the severity of Pearson's actions.

Doctors testified that Pearson's MRI showed signs of repeated head trauma, similar to injuries seen in NFL players, which could have influenced his behavior. Pearson's father apologized to Schemitz, calling her a "sweet soul" and expressing regret for the pain his son caused.

The tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of unchecked violence and the lasting scars left on its victims.