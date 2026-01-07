Spencer and Monique Tepe: 911 Call Reveals How Frantic Friends of Murdered Ohio Dentist and Wife Spotted Bodies in Home While Child Cried

Frantic friends of an Ohio dentist and his wife rushed to their home for a welfare check, only to find a blood-soaked body and hear a child screaming inside, according to newly released 911 calls. Spencer Tepe's employer dialed 911 on December 30 after growing worried when he failed to show up for work, according to audio obtained by Fox News Digital.

"We cannot get ahold of him or his family. He is always on time and he would contact us if there is any issues whatsoever," Mark Valrose, owner of Athens Dental Depot, told dispatchers, before adding that Tepe's wife, Monique, had also been contacted but couldn't be reached.

Shocking New Revelations

"We're very, very concerned because this is very out of character and we can't get in touch with his wife, which is probably the more concerning thing," he added. A short time later, another caller contacted police at 9:56 a.m., saying they could hear the Tepes' two children inside the home but no one was responding at the door.

"I can hear kids inside, and I swear, I think I heard one yell, but we can't get in at this point. I don't know if I need to break the door in or just get in the house or what," the caller said.

Just seven minutes later, a friend of the couple called 911 again, reporting that they had come to check on them and could see a body inside the house.

"There's a body," the caller says. "Our friend wasn't answering his phone. We just did a wellness check.

"We just came here and he appears dead. He's laying next to his bed, off of his bed in this blood. I can't get closer to see more than that."

Police Still Clueless

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect in the killings of the Tepes, who were found with gunshot wounds inside their four-bedroom home near Columbus, Ohio. However, cops have launched a homicide investigation.

Police said no firearm was found at the scene and there were no signs of forced entry. The couple's children and their dog were not hurt.

Police say they do not believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. On Monday, they released unsettling surveillance footage showing a "person of interest" walking through an alley near the family's home sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.