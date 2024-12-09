Bashar al-Assad Dead? Speculation Rife after Syrian President's Plane Disappears as He Flees Damascus

Rumors are swirling about the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a plane allegedly carrying him disappeared from radar. The uncertainty follows reports that rebels captured Damascus on Sunday, marking a significant blow to the Assad regime.

Tracking data from Flightradar24.com indicates that a Syrian Air Ilyushin Il-76T transport jet departed Damascus airport around the same time rebel forces claimed to have entered the capital. The aircraft initially headed toward Syria's coastal region, but its trajectory abruptly shifted near Homs. Shortly after the course change, the plane vanished from radar.

According to flight data, the jet made a sharp descent from 3,650 meters to 1,070 meters before disappearing. This sudden drop has led to speculation that the aircraft may have been shot down while crossing rebel-controlled territory or suffered mechanical failure.

Analysts reviewing Flightradar data noted the potential for discrepancies due to the plane's older transponder and ongoing GPS jamming in the area. Despite these limitations, 3D visualizations of the flight path show a steep and rapid loss of altitude in the minutes before the signal was lost.

Syrian sources, speaking to Reuters, claimed there is a "very high probability" that Assad was aboard the jet. Some reports suggest the plane was en route to Russia's Latakia airbase, a location widely regarded as a safe haven for Assad's regime and controlled by Russian forces. The airbase has long served as a critical stronghold in the region and remains outside rebel control.

Egyptian journalist Khaled Mahmoud added fuel to the speculation by posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the crash appeared intentional. "3D flight data of the plane, believed to carry Bashar al-Assad, shows it dropped altitude rapidly. It seems the plane was shot down," he wrote.

The Syrian government has not issued any official statements on Assad's status. However, the loss of the jet, coupled with the rebel takeover of Damascus, has sparked widespread speculation about the leader's fate. Rebel groups released a video on Syrian state television claiming that Assad had been overthrown. This announcement came shortly after an opposition war monitor reported that Assad had fled the capital on a plane heading to an undisclosed location.

The fall of Damascus marks a turning point in Syria's decade-long conflict. Rebels celebrating in the streets declared the end of five decades of rule by the Assad family. Bashar al-Assad, who came to power in 2000 following the death of his father, Hafez al-Assad, has faced growing opposition since the uprising began in 2011.

While the full details of the plane's disappearance remain unclear, the incident has deepened the uncertainty surrounding Syria's leadership. As speculation about Assad's fate continues, the country is bracing for a new chapter in its turbulent history.