Spanish Streamer Dies on Livestream After Being Paid by Viewers to Drink Bottle of Whisky, Snort Cocaine During 'Extreme' Online Challenge

Authorities in Spain are investigating the death of a streamer who allegedly died live on camera after participating in an extreme online challenge involving him consuming drugs and alcohol.

Sergio Jimenez, 37, is suspected to have died of an overdose after he reportedly drank an entire of whisky and snorted six grams of cocaine within three hours as part of a paid livestream challenge, as reported by Dexerto.

The streamer was found dead by his younger brother at the family home he shared with their mother in Vilanova i la Geltrú, near Barcelona. He was found in a kneeling position beside his bed, while his webcam continued streaming to viewers.

On January 5, police confirmed they are investigating what Spanish media have described as the country's first death linked to an extreme online challenge. Investigators have not ruled out expanding the case to determine whether any viewers or organizers could face criminal responsibility for alleged incitement to risky behavior.

Sergio's Family was Warned About His 'Extreme' Content

According to family members, voices could still be heard coming from Sergio's computer as his fans tried to help him. Some viewers, reportedly part of a private group who had paid to watch the stream, were heard asking whether he was "sleeping off a hangover" and urging him to finish the whisky.

Sergio's mother, Teresa, told local news outlet El Periódico that the family had been warned months earlier about his risky online activity. She said her eldest son, Jordi, had raised concerns that Sergio was spiraling and producing increasingly dangerous and "extreme" content.

Teresa said she woke up to go to the bathroom just before 2 am and saw the door to his room ajar. She entered the room to find him unresponsive.

Another brother, Daniel, rushed to the room after the alarm was raised and confirmed Sergio had already died before emergency services were called. He told local media there was an almost empty bottle of whisky, energy drink cans, and drugs on a red plate near the computer, which was still playing audio from viewers.

Sergio was Streaming to a Private Audience Who Kept Donating Money in Exchange for Demands that He Engage in Extreme Acts

Spanish reports claim Sergio was streaming to a private audience, with viewers donating money and demanding increasingly extreme acts in exchange for cash.

A spokesperson for the regional police force, Mossos d'Esquadra, confirmed an active investigation.

"We are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man found lifeless at a property in Vilanova i la Geltrú in the early hours of December 31," the spokesperson said. "We are awaiting full autopsy results and examining the circumstances to determine whether a crime has occurred."