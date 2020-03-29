Princess Maria Teresa from Spain became the first royal in the world to die from coronavirus at the age of 86. She belonged to Bourbon-Parma Royal Family in Spain. She was born in Paris and did not have any children of her own.

Members of house of Bourbon-Parma which is cadet branch of royal family of Spain are the descendants of the French Capetian dynasty. Members of her family use to rule Etruria, Parma, Piacenza, Guastalla, and Lucca until 1859.

The news was out when her brother Prince Sixtus Henry of Bourbon-Parma announced on Friday. "On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," he said through Facebook post.

Prince Charles, 71, first in line to British Throne also tested positive for coronavirus recently. His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tested negative for the virus that killed more than 1,000 people in United Kingdom.

Situation in Spain

There has been 73,235 cases confirmed and death toll reached around 6,000 due to coronavirus in Spain so far. The country is beating its own records as it recorded 844 new deaths with more than 7000 new cases within 24 hours on Saturday.

Spain has extended its lockdown as number of cases are spiking every day. "It is not easy to extend the state of emergency," said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Madrid is the biggest and worst affected city in Spain where an ice rink has been converted into morgue. As death toll is rising every day, the country is facing a shortage of coffins, cemeteries and morgues.

Special power to the army has been given to transfer bodies in the country. Retirement homes in Spain are one of the worst spot affected by the pandemic. Spanish army is deployed to find abandoned bodies of elderly people in care homes. Spain is the fourth-most affected country in terms of number of people infected after mainland China and second-most affected country in terms of death toll after Italy.