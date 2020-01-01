"House of Cards" actor Kevin Spacey has settled a lawsuit with the estate of a man who had accused him of sexual assault, following the accuser's death.

The accuser, a massage therapist, had alleged that Spacey forced him to grab his genitals and tried to kiss him during a session in Malibu in October 2016. Spacey denied the allegation, reports variety.com.

A trial was set to take place in federal court in June 2020, but the accuser died, reportedly of cancer, on September 6 last year.

The accuser's estate filed a notice dismissing the lawsuit on Monday. Each side agreed to pay their own costs. Any other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department had investigated the man's allegations and forwarded the case to the district attorney's office. After the accuser died, prosecutors announced they would not bring charges in the matter.

Last week, Spacey released a video in which he portrayed Frank Underwood, his character from "House of Cards".

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" he said in the video.