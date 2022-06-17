International Business Times, Singapore Edition
SpaceX Fires Employees Linked to an Open Letter Censuring CEO Elon Musk

In the letter the employees demanded that the company immediately separate itself from Musk's personal brand

SpaceX has fired employees who helped in the writing and distribution of an open letter heavily critical of the CEO Elon Musk's behavior, employees familiar with the incident told the New York Times.

In an internal letter to executives, a group of employees had mocked Musk calling him a "distraction and embarrassment."

As per the NYT report, the letter included three demands. The first stated that the private rocket company should "swiftly and explicitly" detach itself from Musk's "personal brand."

The second said that "all leadership" should be held accountable for making the company a great workplace and the last mentioned a systematic addressing of all forms of "unacceptable behavior."

Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, sent an email which said that after conducting a thorough investigation. The company has "terminated a number of employees involved" with the internal letter.

SpaceX
SpaceX HQ, Hawthorne, CA Wikimedia Commons

While SpaceX has been approached by a number of media outlets for an official statement, no response has been received till now. In case of the employees, the exact number and more details are yet to be released, as per the NYT.

