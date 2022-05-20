Elon Musk Horse Memes Trend on Social Media After Report Says SpaceX CEO Tried to Lure Flight Attendant Into Sex

Reacting to the news reports alleging that Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk had offered a horse to a flight attendant in lieu of sexual favors, the social media followers have sprung into action by sharing "horse memes" on various platforms.

A large faction of Twitter users who were unhappy over the chain of events related to Elon Musk's planned takeover of Twitter have availed the chance to ridicule the billionaire.

Some memes show neighing horses trying to shoo-off the people looking at them. There are other memes which have horses saying no to the proposition of being gifted to someone in lieu of "sexual favors".

Another funny horse meme shared on twitter shows a woman with a horse's head taking a jibe at Musk for his offer and a trotting horse expressing happiness by saying, "Oh Yeah...."

Some interesting memes have portrayed the horse as a beautiful unicorn, a stallion, a cyber horse made by Musk and as a crocodile horse.

Musk Detractors Question His Integrity

In addition to the horse memes, the social media has come up with funny statements describing Musk as an "unprincipled businessman", "abuser", "hypocrite", "lunatic" and "creepy guy".

Some of Musk's detractors have even termed him unworthy of running "Twitter" adding that it should be handled by a man with dignity, humility and ethics.

A report published by Newsweek stated that SpaceX paid $250,000 as a settlement amount to the flight attendant. However, Musk denied the allegations calling it a politically motivated report.

A Twitter user wrote, "So, although @elonmusk is generally able to secure investors, his 'horse for sexual assault' business plan never got off the ground. Prayers and support to the brave victim. End #sexualviolence and #sexualassault #ElonMusk #WhenSnoopBuysTwitter."

Replying to @elonmusk and @TaraBull808, another user expressed, "So, you Elon are the victim? And the flight attendant is the harrrrraser? The horse, innocent or guilty?"

"Replying to @elonmusk A horse @elonmusk that's to much sir! I can see a house but the logistics of someone getting a horse and having to feed and shelter an animal like that is completely crazy...." read a tweet.