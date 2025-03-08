Space Sabotage? NASA Insider Claims Politics Delayed Astronaut Rescue

A shocking new allegation has emerged, suggesting a covert effort to block Elon Musk's SpaceX from rescuing stranded American astronauts. A NASA insider has come forward, claiming political interference is preventing a swift resolution to what has now become a months-long crisis.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing's Starliner in June 2024 for what was meant to be an eight-day mission. However, due to multiple thruster malfunctions and helium leaks, NASA deemed the capsule unsafe for re-entry. Since then, the astronauts have remained in space for over 270 days, with no clear timeline for their return.

NASA has repeatedly insisted that Wilmore and Williams are not "stranded" and that they are "grateful" for their extended stay. However, skepticism is growing. This week, a former NASA official revealed internal concerns over the agency's handling of the situation and an alleged attempt to prevent Musk from stepping in.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed that his company had offered to bring the astronauts back safely, but that the Biden administration rejected the proposal. "We offered to bring them back early, but the offer was blocked," Musk stated in a recent interview.

Wilmore appeared to back Musk's claims, saying, "I can only say that Mr. Musk, what he says, is absolutely factual." His teenage daughter, Daryn, also voiced frustration in a resurfaced social media post, stating, "There's been negligence. And that's why this keeps getting delayed."

The whistleblower, a former NASA manager with nearly a decade of experience at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, described a dysfunctional system prioritizing politics over astronaut safety. "NASA lost its way a long time ago," he said. "This isn't about safety—it's about control."

NASA's reliance on Boeing has raised further questions. The aerospace giant has faced multiple safety controversies in its commercial aircraft division. Boeing's involvement in Starliner's development has been riddled with issues, including flammable adhesive tape found in its wiring. Insiders claim NASA is hesitant to sever ties with Boeing, given its $4.2 billion contract.

According to internal sources, Boeing was adamant that Starliner could return the astronauts safely, but NASA disagreed. A NASA executive reportedly stated, "Boeing was being wildly irresponsible." Despite these concerns, NASA delayed seeking alternatives, prolonging the crisis.

With the growing scrutiny, SpaceX is now preparing to launch a new Dragon capsule in the coming weeks to finally bring Wilmore and Williams home. However, the whistleblower warns that bureaucratic hurdles could further obstruct the rescue mission.

"Spaceflight is dangerous," he said. "But it's even more dangerous when politics get in the way."

As pressure mounts, questions remain: Was NASA's reluctance to accept Musk's help truly about safety, or was there a deliberate effort to block him from stepping in? With the truth slowly emerging, all eyes are on NASA and the White House. If SpaceX's mission proceeds as planned, Wilmore and Williams may soon return as heroes—but the controversy surrounding their prolonged stay is far from over.