Southern California Man Suspected Wife of Having an Affair, Killed Her and Male Companion by Rear-Ending Their Car

A Southern California woman was allegedly killed by her husband over accusations of an extramarital affair.

On Jan. 26, San Bernardino police responded to a crash near North Perris Hill Park Road and East Pacific Avenue shortly after midnight.

Arriving officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a flood channel. Inside, a man and a woman were found. The victims, identified as Asia Guercy, 25, and Charles Dark, 31, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Perez Confronted Asia About an Extramarital Affair, Followed Her and Dark Before Causing Them to Crash Through Chainlink Fence

Police later identified the suspect as Isaac Albert Perez, 31, who was also Asia's husband. Earlier that day at Perris Hill Park, investigators believe Perez confronted Asia about an alleged affair she was having. Dark was also present, however, police have not yet confirmed whether he was romantically involved with Asia.

After the confrontation, Asia and Dark drove away, but Perez followed them. He allegedly rear-ended their vehicle, sending it crashing through a chainlink fence and into a flood control channel, police said.

Detectives determined the crash was a homicide and Perez was arrested in connection with the incident. Asia and Perez were in a relationship for 11 years and had three young children together.

Asia Had Filed a Restraining Order Against Perez for Domestic Violence in 2021 but was Denied by the Judge

Although the details of their marriage remain unclear, court records showed Asia filed a restraining order against Perez for domestic violence in 2021, however, a judge denied the request.

Asia's sister, Maliya Guercy, told the Los Angeles Times that Asia was reportedly in the process of leaving Perez when the deadly confrontation occurred. Maliya said her sister had experienced verbal and physical abuse during the marriage.

Perez was charged with two counts of murder by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office. He has pleaded not guilty. The incident remains under investigation. The victims' cause of death was revealed as blunt force trauma to the head, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner.

Loved ones have created a makeshift memorial to honor the victims near the intersection where they died. A GoFundMe page to help Asia's family with funeral expenses can be found here.