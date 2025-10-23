Southern California Couple Killed Man's Ex-Girlfriend After Finding Texts on His Phone

A Southern California couple who lured the man's ex-girlfriend from a bar and killed her out of jealousy will spend decades behind bars, according to authorities.

Margarita Jimenez, 34, of Oxnard, and Jorge Garfias, 38, of Ventura, were convicted of murdering 35-year-old Yanelly Vargas – a woman he had once been romantically involved with.

Vargas was Killed After Jimenez Found Text Messages, Photos Exchanged Between Her and Garfias

According to prosecutors, the motive behind the murder was Jimenez's discovery of text messages and photos exchanged between her boyfriend and Vargas. Jimenez reportedly became enraged after seeing the communication between the two that gave her the impression that they had rekindled their relationship, the Ventura County Star reported.

"I felt anger, I felt betrayed, I felt lied to," Jimenez testified during the trial. According to Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick, Garfias lured Vargas outside an Oxnard bar on March 17, 2024, and into his truck. He then drove her to a nearby parking lot, where Jimenez claimed she wanted to learn the truth about "what was really going on" between the two of them.

The argument escalated into a physical fight as Garfias and Jimenez assaulted Vargas and, at one point, chased her when she tried to flee. Jimenez ultimately pulled a handgun from the vehicle and shot Vargas in the chest.

Surveillance Footage Captured Jimenez Chasing After Vargas with a Gun Before Firing

Police responding to reports of a fight outside a business near East Wooley Road and Industrial Avenue heard a gunshot during the 911 call. When officers arrived, they found Vargas suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Surveillance footage captured Jimenez running after Vargas with a handgun before firing. When she tried to shoot again, the gun jammed, authorities said. Investigators found a shell casing, acrylic nails matching Jimenez's, and a blood-stained yellow rope at the scene. An autopsy showed Vargas had also suffered multiple blunt force injuries and signs of strangulation.

Jimenez and Garfias were arrested on April 3, 2024, and charged the next day. On September 5, 2025, Jimenez was convicted of first-degree murder. She was sentenced October 21 to 80 years to life in prison. Garfias was also convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life.

Jimenez Sentenced to 80 Years in Prison, Garfias Sentenced to 25 Years

Jimenez's 80-year sentence includes 50 years for the murder charge – doubled due to a prior conviction – plus 25 years for using a firearm and another five years for previous strikes. She will serve her time at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla.

Garfias did not speak during sentencing. His request to remain in county jail until after his children's birthdays was denied. He will serve his sentence at Wasco State Prison. Both defendants were ordered to pay restitution to Vargas' family and complete a drug counseling program while in prison.