South Korean actress and singer Han Ji Seong passed away in a tragic car accident at 3.50 am on Wednesday on the Incheon International Airport Expressway. She was 28. The actress, who was driving a Mercedez Benz C200, was hit by two cars on the expressway, as reported by South Korean media.

Also known as Han Ji Sung and Seo I, the actress was a former member of the girl band B.Dolls. Allkpop.com reports an acquaintance as saying, "Han Ji Sung left us in a tragic accident. She was a wonderful actress who had a great passion for acting. She had so much ahead of her in the future. It's such a shame she passed away so suddenly."

Han Ji Seong's husband, who was traveling with her, reportedly told the police that they had stopped the car because he wanted to attend to nature's call urgently. When he returned from the bushes, he saw the accident and his injured wife.

News reports say that the car's black box shows that about 10 seconds after her husband got out, Han Ji Seong got out of the driver's side and walked towards the vehicle's trunk. She leaned over one or two times and moved from side to side before the accident happened.

According to Koreaboo, Han Ji Seong was hit by a taxi and sedan one after the other. Local police are investigating the taxi driver (56) and the driver of the sedan (73).

Han Ji Seong began her career in 2010 in the girl band B.Dolls with the stage name Seo I. After the group disbanded, Han Ji Seong made her acting career with the television shows Second To Last Love and Happy Sisters. She also starred in movies like SORI: Voice from the Heart and Moonlit Gymnastics 2015. Her new movie One Punch will release this year.