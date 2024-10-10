South Dakota Woman Who Went Missing During Diving Trip in Indonesia was Eaten by Shark

The remains of an American woman who disappeared during a diving excursion in Indonesia last month have been found inside the stomach of a shark, according to reports.

Colleen Monfore, of South Dakota, was with friends diving in the waters near the island of Pulau Reong on Sept. 26 when she was swept away by the currents, as reported by The Independent.

The guide of the boat was unable to bring Monfore, 68, back to the vessel and a search for the missing woman continued for eight days, before it concluded on Oct. 3.

Monfore's Remains Found Inside Tiger Shark Captured by Local Fisherman

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the New York Postreported that a fisherman captured a shark in East Timor.

"The shark was caught but it was not in normal health. I thought it had swallowed plastic or a fishing net," the Post quoted the fisherman as saying, news agency Asia Pacific Press."It was cut open to find the problem and inside there were the remains of a woman."

A black wetsuit containing the victim's supposed remains were also found in the shark's stomach, the agency reported.

U.S. State Department Issues Statement

In a statement released on Wednesday, Oct. 9, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said they "are aware of reports of the of the death of a U.S. citizen off the coast of Indonesia."

"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss, and are providing all appropriate consular assistance," the spokesperson added. "Out of respect to the family's privacy during this difficult time, we have no further comment."