South Dakota Teacher Charged After Teen Boy Pretends to be 14-Year-Old Girl He Sent Nude Photos, Sexual Messages To

A Huron, South Dakota, teacher has been arrested and is facing sexual exploitation charges after a student created a "catfish account" on Snapchat and received sexual photos.

Huron Middle School teacher Zachary Kaderabek, 28, stands accused of sending nude pictures to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Kaderabek faces multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Teen Made Catfish Account After His Friend Told Him Kaderabek Sent Her Messages that 'Made Her Feel Uncomfortable'

According to court documents, a teenage boy made a fake Snapchat account and catfished Kaderabek after a 12-year-old girl told him that the teacher had added her on the social media platform and sent her messages that "made her feel uncomfortable"

That friend then responded by making a catfish, or fake, account posing as a 14-year old girl named "Kate." Court documents say he added Kaderabek on the social media app, and the two exchanged numerous messages.

Kaderabek Made Sexual Comments, Sent 'Kate' Explicit Photos of His Genitalia

The court papers also detail that when "Kate" said she was 14, Kaderabek responded with "Oh, so only 4 more years" and a winking face. The documents say Kaderabek made sexual comments and sent photos of his genitalia.

When investigators confronted Kaderabek, court papers say "Zachary admitted to speaking to the minors on snapchat and sending them 4 pictures of his 'penis' via snapchat after the juvenile informed him that she was under the age of 14."

Kaderabek Placed on Unpaid Leave

As of early Tuesday evening, Kaderabek is still listed as a middle school teacher on the Huron School District's website. However, the school board took unanimous action on Monday regarding the status of his employment.

"To change Zachary Kaderabek's leave from, or administrative leave, from paid to unpaid," Huron Board of Education President Tim Van Berkum said at the board's meeting on Monday.

Huron School District Superintendent Kraig Steinhoff emailed KELOLAND News a statement Tuesday which reads as such: "The Huron School District is communicating with its attorney and is cooperating with law enforcement. All policies, procedures, and laws are being followed. The accused staff member was placed on paid administrative leave on November 18 and moved to unpaid administrative leave at a Board of Education meeting on December 9."

Kaderabek is scheduled to be in court in January when he'll have to respond to the charges.