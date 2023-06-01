South Carolina Youth Pastor Arrested After Getting Caught Hiding Outside's Woman's Bathroom Window, Filming Her as She Showered

A youth pastor at a Baptist church in Greenville County, S.C., has been accused of video recording a woman while she showered and charged with voyeurism.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, of Gowensville First Baptist Church, was arrested on May 27, according to church officials.

Victim Caught Mayfield After Noticing a Light Outside Her Bathroom Window

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who said she saw a man standing in the backyard of a Greenwood County home.

According to the incident report, the woman told deputies she was showering at her mother's house when she saw a light outside the bathroom window. When she went to look, she said she saw 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield standing in the backyard alone.

The woman and her sister told deputies they confronted Mayfield about the incident to which he initially denied. He then admitted to taking a video of her while she was showering and gave her the phone to look at the video, according tot he report.

Deputies were contacted and responded to Mayfield's home to speak with him. After admitting to law enforcement, he was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center and charged with voyeurism.

Mayfield Fired on the Day of His Arrest

Mayfield was fired from his job on the day of his arrest. He was employed there for six or seven years. His Linked In page says he previously worked as an event coordinator with Compassion International, missions director at Student Life in Birmingham, Alabama and ministry associate at Child Evangelism Fellowship in Roebuck.

First Baptist Gowensville is located in Greenville County while Mayfield lives in Boiling Springs in Spartanburg County. He was released on a $10,000 bond, a Greenwood County Detention Center official said.