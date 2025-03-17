South Carolina Teen Consumes Edibles, Fatally Shoots One After Hallucinating Masked Men

A Calhoun County 16-year-old faces a murder charge after a fatal shooting believed by investigators to be connected to a hallucinogenic drug.

Calhoun County sheriff's deputies responded to 336 Cardinal Rd. in Elloree Friday after a report of a gunshot. They found two victims. One was pronounced dead and the other was flown to Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Deputies then made contact with an individual and his 16-year-old son. They that the teen had consumed marijuana and he was taken to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office to be interviewed.

Teen Claimed He Saw Individuals 'Wearing White Masks' Before Shooting At Them

Investigators say the teen told them that he had consumed marijuana gummies and began "feeling hot." When he entered the kitchen of the home, he believed he saw two individuals "wearing white masks."

According to investigators, the teen went to his father's bedroom and retrieved a shotgun, cocked it, and returned to the kitchen. He then shot one of the individuals in the kitchen and shot at the other, who had already turned to run away.

Investigators believe the gummies the teen consumed were laced with a hallucinogen, leading to the teen believing the two victims were wearing masks, though they were not. The teen, whose identity will not be released due to being a minor, will be charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent offense.