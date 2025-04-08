South Carolina Pastor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl During Church Trip, Paying Her $100 to 'Keep Quiet'

A South Carolina pastor faces numerous child sex abuse charges, some of which stem from an alleged incident that took place during a church trip to Pennsylvania.

William Franklin Galbreath of Harvest Holiness Church in Salem, South Carolina, is accused of paying one victim $100 in exchange for her silence.

Galbreath Accused of Touching Victim's Genitals While Staying at Her Home During the Trip

According to FOX43, Galbreath is accused of touching one of the victim's genitals while staying with the victim in a home in Greene Township, Pennsylvania, in August 2024.

The alleged victim, a teen, was traveling with her parents and Galbreath on an annual church trip. The teen said that she was at the home where Galbreath was staying and was getting ready for a church service when the incident occurred.

According to the victim, Galbreath called to the victim from the living room, and when she came to him, Galbreath allegedly hugged her, told her she was pretty, and rubbed her buttocks. He then allegedly moved her skirt and underwear to the side and touched her genitals.

Galbreath Asked the Victim if He Could Watch Her Touch Herself

The victim said that when Galbreath became worried that they would be seen, he took her to the garage of the home. There he allegedly attempted to touch her again but stopped when he feared that he might be seen through one of the garage windows

After going back into the house, the victim said that Galbreath asked if he could watch the victim touch herself, but she refused. At this point, the owner of the home returned and the victim said she was able to escape. The victim reported that the next day, Galbreath gave her $100 and told her to "keep quiet" about the incident.

Galbreath was charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of children.

Galbreath Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Other Children

Following these charges, Galbreath was further accused of other sex crimes against two other children, according to FOX Carolina.

One alleged victim has come forward alleging that Galbreath inappropriately touched and assaulted her/him as a child. The victim further alleged that Galbreath engaged in similar activity while the victim was a teen sometime between 2024-2025.

Another victim was allegedly sexually assaulted as a teen in 2024 and 2025. In this second case, Galbreath has been charged with 12 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and two counts of second-degree assault and battery.