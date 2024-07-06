South Carolina Man Tried to Set Off Firework on His Head During 4th of July Party to 'Show Off,' Dies

A man in South Carolina died after he placed a lit firework on his head during a Fourth of July party, according to authorities.

Deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office say they responded just after 10:20 p.m. on Thursday, WYFF4 reported.

Victim Found Dead in the Middle of the Road with Extensive Head Injuries

When deputies and EMS arrived, they found a man lying in the road of Cottonwood Drive. The man died at the scene, suffering from major injuries due to a fireworks accident, witnesses said.

The man, who was later identified as 41-year-old Allen Ray McGrew, was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. Officials said McGrew died after igniting a "large firework device" and setting it on top of his head. The coroner said the firework exploded on top of his head and caused extreme head injuries.

Video footage circulating on social media showed McGrew dancing while dressed as Uncle Sam as he celebrated the holiday moments before his death.

Grew's Wife Said Her Husband was Trying to 'Show Off'

Deputies said McGrew was attending a neighborhood block party at the time of the incident. Details also confirm that bystanders attempted to stop the incident.

The victim's wife,Paige McGrew, said they were throwing a block party and her husband Allen started drinking around 6 p.m. Paige added, she believed her husband ignited the firework device on his head to show off.