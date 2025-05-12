South Carolina Man Killed in Suspected Attack by Kangaroo He Would Often 'Roughhouse' with

South Carolina police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside an enclosure with wallabies and kangaroos on a farm belonging to the man's brother.

"The deceased was located within an enclosure with wallabies and kangaroos of varying ages," Horry County Police said of the incident in a statement Saturday on Facebook, calling the investigation "active and ongoing."

Victim Found Dead Inside Kangaroo Enclosure with Multiple Blunt Force Injuries

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Eric Slate, confirmed Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She added that Slate was found on Friday in the animal's enclosure with multiple blunt force injuries. The incident took place at the 5 Star Farm in Loris, which is about 30 miles from Myrtle Beach.

In a prior statement, police called the animal involved in the incident "non-domesticated." Horry County councilman Dennis DiSabato alleged that a kangaroo was "directly involved" in the death of Slate, News 13 reported.

Slate Would Often 'Roughhouse' with the Kangaroo

Horry County Councilman Mark Causey told The Post & Courier that Slate had a history of stepping into the kangaroo enclosure and "roughhousing" with the animal. It is believed he was doing exactly that at the time of his death.

Authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine Slate's cause of death. The animal involved has not been euthanized.

Victim's Brother Releases Statement: 'A Tragic Incident'

Robert Slate, owner of 5 Star Farm in Loris, said Saturday in statement on Facebook that "a tragic incident involving a family member" took place on Friday evening. "The animal was not nor has been out of his secure enclosure," Slate wrote, adding that "at this time we do ask for respect and support for the family."

The farm's website describes 5 Star Farm as an having offered a variety of activities, including an interactive petting zoo, camel and pony rides, as well as hosting nativity scenes and parties in the past.