South Carolina Healthcare Employee Charged Over Sexual Relationship She Had with Inmate at Jail She was Contracted to

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman has been charged with sexual misconduct of an inmate.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by FOX Carolina, 39-year-old Dana Nicole Phillips engaged in sexual intercourse with a state inmate at the Oconee County Detention Center in September.

The sheriff's office said that Phillips was not a county employee but was employed by a company that was contracted to provide healthcare services to inmates.

According to deputies, the inmate involved could not give consent to having intercourse with Phillips, even though he was complicit in the activity, due to the fact that the inmate is still considered to be in state custody and is a Ward of the state.

The investigation began on Nov. 13, 2025 when reports of contraband within the jail and on the facility grounds were found, officials said. During this investigation, deputies learned that Phillips had been engaging in sexual intercourse with the inmate since 2023.

Phillips was arrested on the morning of Nov. 19, 2025 and booked into the jail on a temporary custody order. She has been charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate of a correctional facility.