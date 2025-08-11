South Carolina Cop Accused of Helping Woman He was in Sexual Relationship Cover Up Her Child's Sexual Abuse

A South Carolina police captain is accused of helping cover up the alleged abuse of a child whose mother he was in a sexual relationship with.

As reported by KCBD, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said 40-year-old Gregory Block, a captain with the McBee Police Department, was arrested and charged with misconduct in office as well as obstruction of justice.

A second suspect in the case, Janece Curtiss, was also arrested by SLED and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child and obstruction of justice.

Block Initially Reported Curtiss Left the Child Home Alone While a Sex Offender Lived Nearby and was 'Loitering Around'

The charges are linked to an October 2024 incident, where Block responded to a call at a hospital for an injured child. Curtiss brought the child to the hospital and reportedly said the child fell into the refrigerator while home alone. A doctor, however, later said the injuries could possibly have come from sexual abuse.

According to an affidavit released by SLED, Curtiss told Block that a registered sex offender also lived nearby and was "loitering around." According to court documents, in an initial call to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Block reported Curtiss left the child home alone.

Medical personnel later confirmed the injuries were not consistent with Curtiss's explanation. The child was later re-examined for injuries possibly related to sexual assault before being released, with the doctor expecting Block and Curtiss to take the child elsewhere for further treatment.



Block Then Told DSS There was Another Explanation for the Child's Injuries and That He Would Take Over Investigation

Documents state that less than an hour after initially calling DSS, Block allegedly called the agency again and told them the child's injuries were instead consistent with an unidentified third party's explanation. Block then reportedly said he would conduct an investigation and cancelled DSS's response.

Documents state that Block later generated an incident report that contained false statements and partial information that was considered misleading. Block also produced a letter for the child's school stating he had investigated the injuries.

Four days later, Curtiss took the child to a hospital again after complaints of blood in their urine, difficulty urinating, and a "foul odor." An affidavit states Block told the doctor "he was not concerned with sexual assault" and would schedule another interview for the child.

Curtiss Also Tried to Get the Doctor to Change Medical Report to Conclude There was No Evidence of Sexual Abuse

Following this incident, documents state Block and Curtiss initiated a sexual relationship. It was also during this time that the child was reportedly not taken for further medical examination as instructed.

SLED also said it could not find any medical personnel or any medical facility that had documents related to the child that were sent for their analysis, nor was a forensic interview scheduled as Block indicated to both DSS and medical professionals.

DSS began its investigation into the incident in July 2025, with Curtiss refusing to bring the child for interviews. Documents note she also had a history of refusing interviews with a prior DSS complaint in 2024.

Curtiss then allegedly tried to get the doctor to change the medical report to conclude no evidence of possible sexual assault. Block and Curtiss were booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center. Records show they each posted $5,000 bonds on Thursday.

Block Suspended Without Pay

The Town of McBee provided a statement, stating it was "aware of the recent charges involving one of its police officers and takes the matter very seriously."

"The officer has been suspended without pay. We remain committed to transparency, we intend to continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement, and the Town will share updates as appropriate," the town also said.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.