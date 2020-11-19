South African rapper Emtee has broken his silence on his strained relationship with his fiance Nicole Chinsamy. The 28-year old singer has vented out his frustration on his social media stating that he is a victim of physical abuse.

The rapper, whose original name is Mthembeni Ndevu, has posted a series of tweets where he claims that he is surrounded by people who give him fake love. In the cryptic posts, the 'Roll Up' hitmaker indicated that he wanted to be single for quite some time now.

"I hate how you have to protect yourself even from those who claim to love you. There's always someone plotting on me. Tryna do me dirty no matter how much I stay out the way and keep to myself,"

He accused his fiance of using the victim card after abusing him physically on numerous occasions. The 28-year old claimed to be staying in his friend's house after she threw him out of her house. SA News quoted him as sharing the below post:

I do not want anything now. She calls her very buff brother, uncles and even her mother to come and hit me. Her mother chocked me and I saw the evil in her as she was holding me by the throat against the wall. I will die for things I do not know about because of this woman. I don't know why she always tryna make me feel like I ain't sh*t when I'm a goat of note. I'm currently tweeting from my big homie crib cos she took the keys to my spot and went to her parents' naso,

The Emtee Records founder met Nicole Chinsamy in 2012 and it was love at first sight for the estranged couple. They welcomed their first son, Avery in 2015 and their second son, Logan in 2018.

However, his parents Phathiswa and Lumkile Ndevu have mounted allegations on Nicole Chinsamy of being a gold digger. They had made shocking claims of her mother attacking the rapper's mom at the birthday party of Logan.

They had pleaded their son not to tie the knot with her.

Meanwhile, he has got support from his fans even though a section of people feel that he might be pulling off a stunt to promote his upcoming album, Logan, named after his second son.

His fans are sharing their comments using the hashtag - #PrayForEmtee.